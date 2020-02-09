$150.00 ticket from the city adds insult after packages stolen from South Philly woman's porch

A stolen package and trouble with the law. A woman in South Philadelphia says her son’s Christmas packages were swiped, but to add insult to injury, she a got a ticket in the mail for.

For what?

Littering. Because the stolen boxes were tossed in the street.

“It’s a reminder that you were robbed and, oh look, now I got to pay for it,” Bianca Giunte stated. “I was just infuriated.”

South Philly woman receives ticket from city after porch pirate steals packages from porch and dumps boxes in street.

Giunte says porch pirates swiped packages sent to her home on Emily Street, days before Christmas. Inside the boxes were sneakers for her son and other Christmas presents.

“I was going through my mail and I see ‘City of Philadelphia violation.’ And, I’m like…I had no idea what this could be from,” Giunte stated.

Advertisement

Friday, she received a surprise in the mail. “It says, three boxes with above address and one white trash bag must be put out of your address the day of collections,” Giunte reads.

South Philly woman receives ticket from city after porch pirate steals packages from porch and dumps boxes in street.

The fine is $150.00 for littering in public. The fine’s date is from December 24th, noting three boxes found on South Juniper Street.

South Philly woman receives ticket from city after porch pirate steals packages from porch and dumps boxes in street.

Giunte wants the city to prioritize resources into preventing crime rather than to clean up the streets and banking on her buck.

“These thieves and criminals are running around and nothing is being done about it, but the city is going to take time to write a ticket,” Giunte exclaimed. “They are worried about collecting money for litter, but they know about the packages being stolen every hour on the hour.”