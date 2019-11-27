16-year-old boy critical after shooting in Kensington

article

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a Kensington shooting.

The incident occurred just before 12 p.m. Wednesday on the 2000 block of East Cambria Street.

Police said the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

