Driver sought in Broad Street hit-and-run that left woman critically injured

The Brief A 33-year-old woman is critically injured after being hit by a car Wednesday night near Broad and Wingohocking streets, according to Philadelphia Police. Police say the woman was crossing midblock heading eastbound on North Broad Street when she was hit by a silver Cadillac heading southbound. Officers say the driver, described as a black male, initially stopped and got out of the vehicle before fleeing the scene.



A 33-year-old woman is critically injured after being hit by a car Wednesday night near Broad and Wingohocking streets, according to Philadelphia Police.

Police say the woman was crossing midblock heading eastbound on North Broad Street when she was hit by a silver Cadillac heading southbound.

Officers say the driver, described as a black male, initially stopped and got out of the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on April 29, and the woman was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, according to police. She remains in critical condition.

What they're saying:

Residents told FOX 29 that speeding and running red lights are common on this stretch of Broad Street.

"Nobody should hit somebody and not stop and see if that person is alright," Katherine Alsbrooks said.

Captain Stephen Clark of the Crash Investigation Division said, "He did stop to render aid initially, but then he fled. Our appeal from the police department is for that driver to come forward and talk with us and tell us your side of the story."

Clark added that investigators are reviewing video footage along Broad Street as the investigation continues.

State Representative Darisha Parker of the 198th District said in a statement, "It’s still disheartening. That fact that you hit a person, that’s a crime. You saw that you hit a person, and you stopped, and you kept going. So something in you told you to go see what happened to the individual."

The City of Philadelphia’s Vision Zero program also released a statement.

"Any injury due to reckless driving in Philadelphia is one too many. Broad Street remains one of the most challenging on the city’s High Injury Network: in the past five years, it had more fatal and serious injury crashes than any other corridor in the city."

What's next:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180.