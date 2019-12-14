16-year-old boy missing from Crescentville

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenager reported missing from Crescentville.

Nashaan Sanders, 16, was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday on the 4600 block of Roosevelt Bouelvard.

Sanders is decribed as 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with a medium build, dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Sanders' whereabouts is urged to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911.

