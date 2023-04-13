16-year-old boy shot multiple times on a North Philadelphia street and killed, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on a North Philadelphia street.

According to authorities, 22nd District officers responded to the 2300 block of West Montgomery Avenue Thursday night, just before 9, on the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his upper body.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time after he arrived.

There were no further details regarding the victim. Police are actively investigating the homicide and say they found 30 spent shell casings at the scene. They also say no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. They do believe the teen was the intended target.

