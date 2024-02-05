16-year-old charged in murder of 19-year-old at food market in Brewerytown

article

A 16-year-old is facing several adult charges after officials say he was accused of murdering another teenager at a food market in Brewerytown last week.

The DA's Office has charged Jahsir Walke,16, with murder, criminal conspiracy, VUFA 6106 (no license), possession of an instrument of crime, VUFA 6108 (public carry), VUFA 6110 (possession by minor), and recklessly endangering another person.

The shooting incident occurred on the 5400 block of Master street inside a food market at around 1:37 p.m on Monday, January 29.

Related article

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim entered the store, brushed past two young men, and began punching a third man in the rear of the store.

Walke, who is one of the males the victim brushed past, retrieves a firearm from his waistband and fires twice, striking him.

The victim then falls to the floor, and the three men are last seen running out of the store and out of camera view.

Related article

The victim, who police later identified as 19-year-old, Nafiese McClain. was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center via police, where he was pronounced dead at 2:07 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing.