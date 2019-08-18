16-year-old girl missing from Camden County

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl missing from Camden County.

Jazmaine Wright, 16, of Clementon, was last seen on North Smith Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday. She was wearing blue pajama pants with a black bonnet on her head.

Wright is described as 5-foot-4 with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say she frequents the areas of Salem County and Philadelphia.

Anyone with information is urged to call the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext 2554 or Clementon Police Department at 856-763-2753.