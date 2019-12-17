16-year-old girl missing from Kingsessing

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Kingessing.

Nygiah Pizarro-Jones was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Friday on the 5300 block of Kingsessing Avenue.

Pizarro-Jones is described as 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds with a medium build, light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red dress and black scarf.

Anyone with any information on Pizarro-Jones' whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

