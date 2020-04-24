16-year-old girl missing from Overbrook since Wednesday
article
OVERBROOK - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl from Overbrook who has been missing for over two days.
Police say Ariana Bel-Jean was last seen Wednesday on the 1600 block of North 60th Street around 5 p.m.
Ariana is described as 5-foot-2, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with any information on Ariana’s whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP