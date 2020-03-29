16-year-old girl missing from Southwest Philadelphia since Wednesday

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from Southwest Philadelphia.

Paris Dingle, 16, was last seen at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Warrington Avenue.

Police described Dingle as 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds with a medium build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a denim jacket, black t-shirt, green pants and tan boots.

According to police, Dingle frequents the 1500 block of Brown Street.

Anyone with any information on Dingle's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

