16-year-old girl on boogie board bitten by shark in north Florida
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a teenage girl has been bitten by a shark while vacationing in Florida.
Sarasota, Florida teen bitten by shark while on vacation.
Nassau County Sheriff's officials say the 16-year-old girl was boogie boarding outside her hotel in Amelia Island on Friday morning when she was bitten.
The Florida Times-Union reports she had bite marks on her heel and ankle. Authorities said the girl was vacationing from South Florida.
No other details were released.