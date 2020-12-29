16-year-old Moorestown girl battling cancer treated to lawn performances

Performers come to 16-year-old Madison Luyber’s house to help brighten her spirits during her cancer battle.

Madison is nonverbal. She lives with autism and epilepsy and this year she was also diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

"She is just a tenacious warrior and she is battling everyday and she’s very happy today which makes us very happy," Tony Luyber said.

Tuesday’s show was a juggling act with some tricks involving fire. Madison’s family says it is exactly the kind of thing she loves to watch.

As she travels back and forth to CHOP for a grueling chemo regiment. The time at home is spent dealing with side effects and trying to recover for the next round.

"When we were in the hospital on Sunday and for the first time in six days she laughed and that was the best Christmas present we could ever receive," Tony added.

Advertisement

A drive around Moorestown and you can see the community support signs in every yard for Madison.

The nightly performances were set up by their neighbor comedian Dena Blizzard. She contacted some friends in the entertainment industry to put on shows at Madison’s window

"I reached out to so many of them and said listen this is what’s happening on my street is there a way to bring some joy to this family and every single one said yes what time do you want me to be there," she said.

If you wish to follow her journey, please click here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter