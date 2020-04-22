17-year-old boy missing from Southwest Philadelphia for nearly a week

article

Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old boy from Southwest Philadelphia who has been missing for almost a week.

Police say Samir Smith was last spotted on the 6200 block of Eastwick Avenue on Apr. 16th around 3 p.m.

Smith is described at 5-foot-8, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information on Siamir’s whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.

