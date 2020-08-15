17-year-old shot and killed in Kensington, police say

article

A teenager is dead after he was shot in the chest in Kensington.

Officials say police were called to the 2200 block of Harold Street Friday night, just after 9:15, for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police investigate after a 17-year-old male was shot and killed in Kensington.

The teen was taken to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Police have no suspects.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP