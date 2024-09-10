17-year-old shot to death Monday night in Philadelphia: police

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was shot to death Monday night in Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of West Sedgley Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso, arms and legs.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where police say he died just after 3 a.m.

Investigators found nearly a dozen spent shells from a 9mm handgun, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.