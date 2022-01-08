17-year-old shot to death in East Germantown, police say

article

A teenager has died after they were shot multiple times in the East Germantown section of the city.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Washington Lane and Gardenia Street.

Police say the 17-year-old boy was shot four times in the upper torso. He was pronounced deceased by medics at 5:21 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. An investigation remains active and ongoing.

