17-year-old shot to death in East Germantown, police say

Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - A teenager has died after they were shot multiple times in the East Germantown section of the city. 

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Washington Lane and Gardenia Street. 

Police say the 17-year-old boy was shot four times in the upper torso. He was pronounced deceased by medics at 5:21 p.m. 

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. An investigation remains active and ongoing. 

