17-year-old stable after he is stabbed in Olney, police say

Police in Olney are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed Monday.

Police responded to the 100 block of Roselyn Street Monday, just after 2 p.m. for a reported stabbing, officials said.

The responding officers found a 17-year-old teen with a stab wound to the leg.

The teen was taken to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident and say the suspect is someone known. No weapon has been recovered and no arrest has been made.

