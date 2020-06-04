176 additional Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores open for in-person sales

article

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced that 176 additional Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will resume limited in-store sales on Friday, June 5, as counties move into the yellow phase.

The 176 stores that will open Friday are located in the following counties: 14 in Berks County, 31 in Bucks County, 19 in Chester County, 17 in Delaware County, 13 in Lackawanna County, 19 in Lancaster County, 17 in Lehigh County, 33 in Montgomery County and 13 in Northampton County.

In total, 525 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be opened in-person sales effective Friday.

Stores must follow social distancing guidelines and allow no more than 25 people inside any location. The first hour of opening each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older.

Though the PLCB was intending to open every store in Pennsylvania on June 5, looting and damages have disrupted operations at a number of stores in Philadelphia. Because of this, it has been mandated that curbside pickup will resume on the date of reopening at 17 stores.

Thirty-one locations in Philadelphia and one store in Delaware County will remain closed due to extensive damage. Additionally, one store in downtown Pittsburgh damaged by looting is expected to reopen Friday.

All stores reopening with limited public access will continue offering curbside pickup to the best of their ability.

Online orders will also be accepted at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

