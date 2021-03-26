18-year-old shot, killed in Frankford, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead in Frankford.
It happened on the 4700 block of Oxford Circle around 5 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the victim was shot in the head and chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died around 5:45 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates,
___
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube