18-year-old shot, killed in Frankford, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead in Frankford.

It happened on the 4700 block of Oxford Circle around 5 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the victim was shot in the head and chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died around 5:45 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates,

