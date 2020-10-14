18-year-old shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, 2 suspects sought

article

Authorities are searching for two men in connection to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Philadelphia that left an 18-year-old man critically wounded.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were dispatched to the 4900 block of Westminster Avenue just after 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found a Hyundai Sonata with its driver's side door open and several bullet holes on the along its side. Police were flagged down by an elderly woman who directed officers to an 18-year-old man in her living room who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition. The man was reportedly shot in the chin, chest, right knee, left arm, and right arm.

Investigators recovered a weapon at the scene, but no arrests were made. Police are searching for two Black men dressed in dark clothing driving a blue Kia SUV.

