19-year-old male shot, killed in NE Philadelphia, police say

A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia.

2nd District officers responded to the 6600 block of Bustleton Avenue Sunday night, about 6:30, for a shooting.

They found the 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. They rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injury and died.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered. They are actively seeking a suspect or suspects.

