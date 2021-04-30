19-year-old man shot, killed in West Oak Lane, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in West Oak Lane.
It happened on the 1800 block of Mohican Street around 6:45 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the man was shot multiple times. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he shortly after 7 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube