19-year-old man shot, killed in West Oak Lane, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in West Oak Lane.

It happened on the 1800 block of Mohican Street around 6:45 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the man was shot multiple times. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he shortly after 7 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

