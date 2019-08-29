19-year-old woman charged in fatal double stabbing

article

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder after police say she stabbed two women in Brewerytown last week.

Police say Tianna Thomas fatally stabbed 23-year-old Shawntae Garrison in the chest, back and legs just before midnight on August 19. Thomas also allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old woman in the lip, forehead and wrist.

Video of the incident also shows as many as seven other females with Thomas at the time of the stabbing and participating in the assault, according to investigators.

The group approached the victims and several other females that were present and an altercation ensued. That’s when police say a woman they believe to be Thomas can be seen standing over Garrison, stabbing her repeatedly.

Video also showed Thomas’ alleged attack on the second victim.

Thomas has been charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and other offenses.