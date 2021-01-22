$1M winning scratch-off ticket purchased at Chester County Wawa

article

Someone in Chester County turned a $20 scratch-off purchase into a $1M life changing jackpot, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.

The lucky winner purchased a Jackpot Party scratch-off ticket at the Wawa on 215 West Lancaster Avenue in Wayne Township. Jackpot Party players can win up to $1M by matching their numbers to the winning numbers.

Southwest Pennsylvania has been a particularly lucky region of the state in the recent weeks. In early January, winning tickets totaling more than $6M were purchased in retailers across the region.

Among the big winners, a $3M scratch-off was sold at a Malvern-area Fine Wine and Good Spirits.

Lottery officials are reminding players to sign the back of their winning tickets. Players have up to a year from the games end date to claim their winnings.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter