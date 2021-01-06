Big payouts over $6 million as winning Pa Lottery tickets are sold across the region

article

Winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets totaling nearly $7 million have sold recently across the area, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

In Philadelphia, a winning Merry Money Scratch-Off ticket was sold at a Wawa on Grant Avenue. The winning ticket was worth $1 million, lottery officials stated. The Wawa store also receives $5,000 for selling a winning ticket. Meanwhile, a winning Extreme Cash Scratch-Off ticket was sold at Commissary Food Market on Ridge Avenue, worth $1 million. The market will receive $5,000 for selling that winning ticket.

It was announced by officials that a Chester County retailer, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, in Malvern, sold a winning Money Millionaire Scratch-Off ticket worth $3 million. The Fine Wine & Good Spirits location will receive a $10,000 bonus for the winning ticket.

In Lehigh County, a pharmacy in Bethlehem sold a winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.91 million. The Fountain Hill Pharmacy receives a $10,000 bonus for selling that winning ticket, Pennsylvania Lottery officials said.

All lottery winnings over $5,000 are subject to applicable tax withholding.

Anyone participating in the Pennsylvania Lottery should always check their tickets against drawings. Winning tickets should be signed immediately and the Lottery contacted at 1-800-692-7481 or holders of winning tickets can find out how to claim a prize by visiting the Pennsylvania Lottery website, here.

