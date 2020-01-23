$1M winning scratch-off ticket sold in Chester County

article

A Chester County resident recently turned a $20 scratch off game into a life changing $1 million prize.

Lottery officials confirmed Thursday that a $1 Million Spectacular ticket was sold at Maruti 123 on the 1800 block of Baltimore Pike in Avondale, Pa.

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Chester County resident became the game's third million dollar winner, with two jackpot tickets remaining. Pennsylvania Lottery's website says three tickets remain for the second prize of $100,000, and only two third-place tickets for $10,000 remain.

Meanwhile, over 300 tickets that could put $1,000 in your pocket are waiting to be uncovered, and over 400 tickets for a modest $400-$500 award still exist.

