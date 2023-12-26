1st day of Kwanzaa celebrated in Philadelphia with week's worth of events for families

Philadelphia is celebrating the first day of Kwanzaa and the holiday, created in 1966, highlights African culture.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia has become the hub of tradition for Kwanzaa over the years.

The museum has a full slate of family-friendly activities running through New Year’s Day, the last day of Kwanzaa.

The theme of activities begins with Umoja, which means unity and the celebration is a way to strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation and race.

Music, local artists and poetry will all be showcased in the week’s events.