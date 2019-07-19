2.2 earthquake jolts residents in Berks County

A small, but noticeable, 2.2 magnitude earthquake rattled Berks County Friday afternoon.

Reports of tremors began around 1 p.m.

Photo: USGS

Officials say the quake was centered in Spring Ridge and could be felt as far away as Harrisburg.

Berks County Department of Emergency Services says they were overwhelmed with phone calls from concerned residents about the earthquake around 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.