2.22.22: Twin gives birth to twins at Lehigh Valley Hospital on unique palindrome day

article

The rare palindrome date 2.22.22 is now the birthday of a set of twins born in Pennsylvania on Twosday!

According to the Lehigh Valley Health Network, Ryan and Katie, who is a twin, welcomed twin girls Addison and Rylee at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.

Another bundle of joy in North Carolina was also born on the palindrome date, but with an added twist.

Judah Grace was born to first-time parents Aberli and Hank Spear on 2.22.22 at 2:22 in delivery room No. 2.

Palindrome days are rare and only tend to occur in the first few centuries every 1,000 years.

According to electrical engineering professor Aziz S. Inan, in this millennium, the first palindrome day was 10.02.2001 and the last will be 09.22.2290.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter