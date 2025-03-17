2 accused of beating someone unconscious in Philadelphia Planet Fitness locker room

Police are searching for two people accused of beating someone unconscious in the locker room of a Philadelphia Planet Fitness.

Investigators shared surveillance video from inside the South Philadelphia gym in hopes of identifying the suspects.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the pair suspected in the Feb. 19 attack inside the Planet Fitness on 2300 Oregon Avenue.

Video shows the suspects standing near the front dest at the South Philadelphia gym before making their way to the locker room where the assault happened.

Investigators say the suspects repeatedly punched the victim until he lost consciousness, then ran out of the gym.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared the victim's condition.

What motivated the pair to allegedly carry out the attack is also not known.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone who can identify the suspects to come forward.