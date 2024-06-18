2 accused of 'stomping on defenseless victims' during violent outbreak at Gloucester Township Day

article

Police in Gloucester County are searching for two people who they believe were involved in a massive brawl that erupted earlier this month at a family event.

Investigators on Tuesday shared surveillance images of the pair, identified as Suspect 005 and Suspect 006, who they say were captured on video "kicking and stomping on defenseless victims on the ground" during the chaos that unfolded before Gloucester Township Day's drone show at Veteran's Park.

The Gloucester Township Police Department said the two suspects are among several they will be highlighting in the coming weeks. They have asked the public to come forward with videos or pictures that could help police track down more suspects.

Investigators say hundreds of teens arrived at Veteran's Park before the nighttime drone show, and congregated on the basketball courts where several fights broke out. Police pushed the violent group to a nearby shopping mall as they attempted to safely clear the park, and spent two hours dispersing the unruly crowd.

Twelve people, including teens as young as 13, were arrested during the chaos. No serious injuries were reported by police.

"These kids weren’t here to have fun, these weren’t kids being kids, they were here to cause trouble, and it was very clear right from the get-go," Chief David Harkins said.