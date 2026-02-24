2-alarm fire tears through apartment building in Lindenwold
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire Tuesday morning that ripped through an apartment complex in Lindenwold.
What we know:
Firefighters responded to an apartment complex on the 800 block of Chews Landing Road around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say the blaze roared to 2-alarms and ripped through a few apartments before firefighters got control around noon.
What we don't know:
No injuries have been reported at this time.
There is no word on what caused the fire.