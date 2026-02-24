2-alarm fire tears through apartment building in Lindenwold

The Brief A 2-alarm fire tore through an apartment complex in Lindenwold on Tuesday morning. The fire is believed to have started in one unit and spread to impact several. No injuries have been reported at this time.



Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire Tuesday morning that ripped through an apartment complex in Lindenwold.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to an apartment complex on the 800 block of Chews Landing Road around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the blaze roared to 2-alarms and ripped through a few apartments before firefighters got control around noon.

What we don't know:

No injuries have been reported at this time.

There is no word on what caused the fire.