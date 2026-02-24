Expand / Collapse search

2-alarm fire tears through apartment building in Lindenwold

By
Published  February 24, 2026 1:34pm EST
Camden County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A 2-alarm fire tore through an apartment complex in Lindenwold on Tuesday morning.
    • The fire is believed to have started in one unit and spread to impact several.
    • No injuries have been reported at this time.

LINDENWOLD, N.J. - Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire Tuesday morning that ripped through an apartment complex in Lindenwold. 

What we know:

Firefighters responded to an apartment complex on the 800 block of Chews Landing Road around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

Investigators say the blaze roared to 2-alarms and ripped through a few apartments before firefighters got control around noon.

What we don't know:

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Camden CountyNews