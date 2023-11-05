2 armed robbers force their way into Tacony McDonald's, steal cash from store safe: officials

article

Employees at a Tacony McDonald’s faced a terrifying night when two armed individuals broke in and stole cash from the store.

The two armed burglars forced an employee taking a break outside in the back of the restaurant to open the back door, using a code for employees only, according to officials.

The theft took place early Sunday morning, just before 2:30, on the 6400 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Responding officers were told by employees the two had guns and, once inside the establishment, they forced the store manager to open a safe in a back room.

The two got away with approximately $2,500 in cash.

After taking the cash, the suspects fled on foot on Torresdale Avenue.

Northeast detectives are actively investigating the armed robbery. Anyone with information is urged to contact them.

