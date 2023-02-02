Thieves in Florida tried to camouflage a stolen hot pink semi by painting it red, deputies say

article

Two people were arrested after they reportedly were caught spray-painting a bright pink stolen semi-truck outside a Days Inn motel in Flagler County, deputies said.

On Tuesday, deputies were called to the motel at 120 Garden St N after a person reported two people were spray-painting a Peterbilt semi-tractor in the back corner of the parking lot.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

When deputies arrived, the man and woman suspect fled toward the wood line running southbound on I-95. The woman, Dayanly Cutino-Gonzalez, was found quickly, while deputies spent two hours searching for the man, Reinier Lazaro-Perez who was found hiding in the wood line.

Cutino-Gonzalez was arrested on charges of resisting arrest without violence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and felony criminal mischief. Lazaro-Perez was arrested on charges of resisting arrest without violence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony criminal mischief, possession of a removed vehicle identification number, and possession of fentanyl.

The truck was stolen hours earlier from Columbia County, Florida, and is worth $280,000, deputies said. The truck's original color is pink, but the duo was caught spray-painting the truck another color to conceal its identity.