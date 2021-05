One person is killed after a two-car crash in Nicetown.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Roberts Avenue and Fox Street.

Five other people were rushed to the hospital including children.

There is no word yet on how serious the injuries are and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter