2 charged in deadly New Year's Day triple shooting in Philadelphia

The Brief Two people were killed and another was hurt when a fight lead to gunfire on New Year's Day in Philadelphia. Cara Williams-Reeves and Tyriq Williams were charged with murder and related crimes. Luis Colon, 52, and Quadir Tull, 21, were killed in the shooting.



Two people are facing murder charges after police say a confrontation at a Philadelphia home escalated to a shootout, leaving two people dead and another hurt.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7100 block of Oakland Street around 11 a.m. New Year's Day for reports of a shooting.

Police found 52-year-old Luis Colon suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to Jefferson-Toresdale Hospital where he died, police said.

Featured article

Authorities soon learned that the suspects fled the shooting scene in a Chrysler 300, which later arrived at Temple University Hospital with two gunshot victims.

Investigators say Quadir Tull, 21, was pronounced dead at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds, and another 21-year-old was placed in stable condition.

The backstory:

Police believe the shooting broke out during a confrontation involving Colon's daughter and family members related to her ex-boyfriend.

During the confrontation, investigators say 44-year-old Cara Williams-Reeves and another woman began assaulting Colon's daughter and wife on the front lawn.

Cara Williams-Reeves and Tyriq Williams were charged with murder and other crimes.

Police say when Colon attempted to intervene, Quadir Tull and Tyriq Williams pushed him away and both pulled out firearms.

Colon, investigators say, had his own gun and a shootout erupted between the three men.

What's next:

Cara Williams-Reeves and Tyriq Williams were charged on Friday with murder and related crimes.