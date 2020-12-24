2 charged following multi-agency police chase in Chester County

article

Two people have been jailed after an attempted traffic stop involving a suspected stolen vehicle grew into a large police chase that spanned several miles and required multiple agencies to contain.

Officers from the West Goshen Township Police Department were patrolling the area of Route 202 around 2 p.m. Wednesday when they spotted a stolen vehicle. When the officers tried to pull over the car, police say the driver took off and a pursuit ensued.

Officers chased the fleeing vehicle north on Route 202 until the exit for Route 252, when police say the driver turned around and continued south on 202. The vehicle briefly left the roadway near West Pleasantville Grove Road and Wilmington Pike at which time a state police trooper fired a shot at the car.

Once the suspect's vehicle returned to the roadway, police reportedly used an immobilization technique to bring the car to a halt on the southbound side of Wilmington Pike.

Five people were found inside the fleeing vehicle, including two individuals with outstanding warrants, according to police. Two people were brought to Chester County Prison, one person was released with charges pending, and the remaining passengers were released without charges.

