2 children, mother trapped in car fire suffer 'extensive burns' in Wilmington: police

A mom and her two children are suffering burns after police say they were inside a car that was on fire Monday night in Wilmington.

On July 1, 2024, at approximately around 7:30 p.m. the Wilmington Fire Department responded to the intersection of A Street and South Walnut Street for a report of a car fire.

While responding, they say New Castle County Fire Dispatch Center was told that children were reported to be trapped in the car.

Upon arrival, fire department officials found the car engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were told that employees of a nearby auto detailing shop had removed two children from the auto.

Fire department personnel extinguished the fire and immediately began treatment of the injured victims upon the arrival of EMS units.

Police say two children, an 8-month-old and a 5-year-old, suffered extensive burns. They were transported to Nemours Children’s Trauma Center in serious condition.

The driver of the car, the children’s mother, who was able to escape the car, was transported to Christiana Trauma Center with extensive 2nd and 3rd degree burns.

DNREC was requested to the scene due to a fuel spill from the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.