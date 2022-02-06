2 convicted in 1994 New Jersey home invasion slayings can seek review

article

An appellate court in New Jersey has cleared the way for two men to seek release from prison after serving more than a quarter-century behind bars in the home invasion murders of a couple, crimes committed when the defendants were juveniles.

Since 1995, 45-year-old Jason Baker and 44-year-old Luis Beltran have been serving life sentences in the 1994 slayings of 64-year-old George and 64-year-old Margaret McLoughlin in Vineland.

The state Supreme Court ruled last month that juvenile inmates should be allowed to apply for release after 20 years.

NJ.com reports that the appellate court said Friday that the two are eligible for sentencing review.

