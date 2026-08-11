Philadelphia minimum wage gap: How much more you could make in NJ, Delaware

The Brief Minimum-wage workers in Pennsylvania are currently paid $7.25 an hour, while identical jobs just minutes away in New Jersey and Delaware pay more than double. Pennsylvania remains anchored to the 2009 federal baseline. State preemption laws legally block the Philadelphia City Council from raising the federal minimum wage locally.



It takes less than 10 minutes to drive from Philadelphia into Camden, New Jersey, but it may feel worlds apart for minimum-wage workers.

By the numbers:

Pennsylvania remains fixed to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Because state law preempts local municipalities from setting their own private-sector wages, the city is legally barred from bridging the gap locally.

However, relief for Philadelphia-area workers is often just a short transit ride or drive away. New Jersey's minimum wage increased to $15.92 an hour this year, while Delaware has also left Pennsylvania behind with a minimum wage of $15 an hour.

A full-time worker in either New Jersey or Delaware makes more than double what a minimum-wage worker in Pennsylvania makes, giving Philadelphia residents the motivation to possibly commute out of the city daily for work.

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Dig deeper:

Philadelphia businesses face a unique crisis, competing with the $15 and over wages in New Jersey and Delaware, while potentially suffering from worker turnover as people secure jobs across the river.

Federal baseline

Big picture view:

The federal minimum wage was set to $7.25 in 2009 and hasn't moved a cent in 17 years. Pennsylvania is currently one of about 20 states that still default to the federal wage, making it an outlier in the otherwise high-paying Northeast corridor.