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Philadelphia minimum wage gap: How much more you could make in NJ, Delaware

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Philadelphia
Published August 11, 2026 2:30 PM EDT
Published August 11, 2026 2:30 PM EDT
Mayor Parker calls for minimum wage increase
Mayor Parker calls for minimum wage increase

Mayor Parker calls for minimum wage increase

During a Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Mayor Cherelle Parker called for an increase of Pennsylvania's minimum wage and wants city workers to return in-person, full-time.

The Brief

    • Minimum-wage workers in Pennsylvania are currently paid $7.25 an hour, while identical jobs just minutes away in New Jersey and Delaware pay more than double.
    • Pennsylvania remains anchored to the 2009 federal baseline.
    • State preemption laws legally block the Philadelphia City Council from raising the federal minimum wage locally.

PHILADELPHIA - It takes less than 10 minutes to drive from Philadelphia into Camden, New Jersey, but it may feel worlds apart for minimum-wage workers.

By the numbers:

Pennsylvania remains fixed to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Because state law preempts local municipalities from setting their own private-sector wages, the city is legally barred from bridging the gap locally.

However, relief for Philadelphia-area workers is often just a short transit ride or drive away. New Jersey's minimum wage increased to $15.92 an hour this year, while Delaware has also left Pennsylvania behind with a minimum wage of $15 an hour.

A full-time worker in either New Jersey or Delaware makes more than double what a minimum-wage worker in Pennsylvania makes, giving Philadelphia residents the motivation to possibly commute out of the city daily for work.

Related

PA House passes bill to raise minimum wage to $11 by 2027, $15 by 2029, bill heads to Senate
article

PA House passes bill to raise minimum wage to $11 by 2027, $15 by 2029, bill heads to Senate

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed House Bill 2189 to raise the state's minimum wage, moving the bill to the Senate for consideration.

Dig deeper:

Philadelphia businesses face a unique crisis, competing with the $15 and over wages in New Jersey and Delaware, while potentially suffering from worker turnover as people secure jobs across the river.

Federal baseline

Big picture view:

The federal minimum wage was set to $7.25 in 2009 and hasn't moved a cent in 17 years. Pennsylvania is currently one of about 20 states that still default to the federal wage, making it an outlier in the otherwise high-paying Northeast corridor.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Economic Policy Institute.

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