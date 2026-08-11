4 wounded in Tuesday morning shooting in Wilmington: police

The Brief Three men and a woman were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Wilmington, police say. The victims were taken to a local hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrests have been reported.



Four people are expected to survive after a shooting Tuesday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.

What we know:

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to the area of 10th and Spruce streets around 6 a.m.

Police found three men – ages 23, 40, and 49 – and a 53-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were brought to a local hospital and listed in stable condition, according to police.

Witnesses tell FOX 29 News at least a dozen people were outside the property when gunshot rang out.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared details about the events surrounding the shooting.

No arrests have been reported at this time.