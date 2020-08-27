2 dead, 2 injured after car hops curb and strikes group of women in Mantua

Authorities say two women are dead and a teenage girl is injured after a car hopped the curb and struck a group of women before smashing into a rowhome in Mantua.

The fatal crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of North 35th Street and Mount Vernon Street.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley says a Ford Taurus sped down Mount Vernon Street and for unknown reasons hopped the curb and struck a group of women. A 57-year-old and a 30-year-old sustained fatal injuries.

The 30-year-old victim was reportedly hit with such force that she was launched approximately 40 feet and through the front door of a rowhome. The suspected striking vehicle also smashed into the home and left a gaping hole in its foundation.

A 14-year-old girl who was also struck is reportedly in stable condition. The driver of the car, a 19-year-old woman, is also stable.

Advertisement

Authorities believe a Real Time Crime camera positioned near the intersection may have captured the entire incident.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP