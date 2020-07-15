2 dead, 3 wounded in overnight gun violence in Philadelphia

Authorities say three shootings overnight in Philadelphia claimed the lives of two people and injured three more.

The rash of shootings began on just after 10:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Alleghany Avenue. Police say a 28-year-old man was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

Officers rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Investigators say a motive for the shooting is unknown and no arrests have been made.

Less than an hour later, authorities responded to a fatal double shooting in North Philadelphia where nearly 40 shots were fired. Police say the deadly shooting happened near the intersection of 23rd Street and Diamond Street just before 11:30 p.m.

A 20-year-old man was reportedly shot in the head and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Authorities say a 23-year-old man was also shot in the elbow and is expected to recover. Investigators say the hail of gunfire also struck two homes and three parked cars.

No arrests have been reported, but investigators believe gambling my have contributed to the violence. Police are checking nearby city surveillance cameras for evidence.

Police returned to Kensington just before 3 a.m. after three people arrived at two area hospitals claiming to have been shot on the 3000 block of A Street.

Police say two men, ages 26 and 27, arrived at Temple Hospital with gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg respectively. The 26-year-old victim is in critical condition.

Police say a third victim who is believed to have been struck by stray gunfire arrived at Episcopal Hosptial with a gunshot wound to the leg. The 28-year-old woman was reportedly a block away from the shooting.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects at this time. A motive for the violence also remains unknown.

