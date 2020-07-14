Police: 2 women, man wounded in South Philly shooting

article

Police are investigating a triple shooting in South Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2100 block of Taney Terrace around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot once in the foot. A 23-year-old woman was shot once the leg. A third victim, a 29-year-old woman, was also shot in the leg.

All three victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

