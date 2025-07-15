Police release new images of suspects in deadly Grays Ferry mass shooting

The Brief On Monday, July 7, three people were killed, and nine others were injured after a shooting occurred in Grays Ferry. Police have released images of the suspects sought in connection with the deadly mass shooting. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



Philly police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects sought in connection with a deadly mass shooting that occurred in Grays Ferry over the Fourth of July weekend.

The backstory:

On Monday, July 7, at around 12:57 a.m., Philly officers responded to a radio call reporting a person with a gun on the 1500 block of S. Etting Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three people were pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

Zahir Wylie, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m.

Jason Reese, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m.

Azir Harris, 24, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead at 2:16 a.m.

Nine additional victims sustained various gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old male was shot in the buttocks and ankle.

A 17-year-old male and a 24-year-old male were each shot in the left arm.

Another 19-year-old male also suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm.

A 23-year-old female sustained wounds to her left elbow, left thigh, and right calf.

A 15-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were also shot, though their specific injuries are currently unknown.

Another 17-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm.

A 19-year-old male sustained two gunshot wounds to the head. He was initially taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia before being transferred to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where he remains in critical condition.

Not long after the investigation began, police released surveillance video showing several suspects firing off guns in the deadly shooting.

What's New:

On Tuesday, Philly police released the following images of the suspects sought in connection with the fatal shooting:

Police also provided descriptions of the two suspects shown in the images.

They say one suspect is a Black male in his late teens to early 20’s, of medium complexion, thin build, sideburns, wearing a gray head covering, black jacket, white tee shirt, black track pants, and carrying an Under Armour backpack.

The second suspect pictured is a Black male believed to be in his late teens to early 20’s, medium complexion, unkempt afro, black track pants, a black shirt (at the time of the incident), and carrying a black Nike backpack with silver bubble patterns along the straps.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS, all tips will be confidential.

If you see these suspects, please do not approach them; contact 911 immediately.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.