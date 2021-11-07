2 dead after fiery multi-vehicle accident in East Mount Airy

article

Two people are dead after a fiery car accident in East Mount Airy.

Firefighters responded to the intersection of East Johnson Street and Stenton Avenue Saturday night, about 10:45, on the report of a car fire.

When crews arrived, they found two cars on fire, one of which had exploded. Medics found two people dead at the scene.

Officials stated several people were transported to Einstein Medical Center, following the accident. Details were not provided regarding any of the victims involved in the accident.

An investigation into what caused the accident is underway. An arrest was made.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter