2 dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in New Castle

article

Delaware State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left two people dead Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 beyond the Churchmans Road overpass.

Police say the 22-year-old driver of a Honda Civic struck a concrete barrier after another vehicle changed lanes in front of him. The Civic was then disabled in the left lane of the highway.

A 29-year-old Maryland man who was driving in front of the Civic when the crash happened pulled over after witnessing the crash. The driver exited his vehicle to check on the driver of the Civic.

At that time, police say a 20-year-old man driving a Kia Stinger was approaching the disabled Civic and veered into the left shoulder side-swiping the Civic and striking the 29-year-old man who was standing on the shoulder.

After the collision, police say the 29-year-old man was pushed into the southbound lanes where he was struck by another vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Police say the Kia Stinger was out of control as it continued down the highway following the collision. It then struck a Ford Focus operated by a 25-year-old Delaware woman who had also slowed down in the left lane to help the driver of the Civic.

The impact pushed the Focus into the concrete barrier, and the driver was taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Civic were not injured, and the driver and passenger inside the Kia Stinger were treated for minor injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest