2 dead following plane crash in New Castle County

article

Crews are on the scene following a plane crash that left two people dead near New Castle Airport.

The incident occurred near Churchmans Road shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the aircraft crashed into a wooded area west of I-95. It had just departed from Runway 32 at the airport.

Authorities confirmed that two people were killed in the crash. They were the only ones on board.

Further details, including the identities of the deceased, were not immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.