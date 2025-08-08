Bucks County man charged after explosive device detonates at former supervisor’s driveway: DA

The Brief Michael Patrick Takacs, Jr., 43, of Warminster was arrested and charged in connection with an explosive device that officials say he detonated at his former supervisor's driveway. The incident caused damage to a vehicle, personal property, and adjacent residential homes in Burlington County.



Michael Patrick Takacs, Jr., 43, of Warminster, is facing several charges including unlawfully possessing and transporting an explosive device which caused serious damage to his former supervisor’s vehicle.

What we know:

According to New Jersey’s District Attorney’s Office, around July 26 at approximately 2:42 a.m., an explosive device detonated near a silver Ford Explorer parked in the victim's driveway in Delran.

Officials say the explosion caused debris to scatter with various nails and bolts lodged in the body of the Ford Explorer and in adjacent residential homes.

About two minutes before the explosion, officials say surveillance video captured a dark-colored SUV, later identified as a Jeep Renegade, park directly across the street from the victim's home.

They say an individual exited the front driver’s side door of the SUV carrying a black object. The person walked toward the driver’s side door of the Ford Explorer and then quickly left the area empty-handed, returning to the SUV.

Shortly thereafter, the DA's Office says surveillance showed the same dark-colored Jeep Renegade pass the home at a high rate of speed.

Immediately after fleeing, officials say a large explosion engulfed the vicinity of the Ford Explorer.

Officials believe that the individual driving the Jeep Renegade remotely detonated an explosive device that he had placed near the Ford Explorer while passing the victim's home.

Dig deeper:

The DA says the victim previously worked with Takacs and was one of his supervisors. Around May 2025, they say Takacs was terminated from his position at his place of employment.

Law enforcement later discovered a dark-colored Jeep Renegade parked near Takac’s driveway in Warminster.

Additionally, law enforcement learned that just weeks before the incident, Takacs had purchased detonators similar to the detonator found on the scene of the explosion from an online website.

Officials say Takacs took a screenshot around June 4 of an online map showing the victim's residence and they say he had conversations with another person about purchasing a license plate flipper.

Police say the 43-year-old suspect did not hold the necessary permits, licenses, or registrations to make or transport explosives.

What's next:

Takacs was charged with one count of transporting in interstate commerce an explosive with knowledge and intent that it would intimidate an individual and damage and destroy a building, vehicle, and real personal property; one count of unlawfully transporting explosive materials; and two counts of unlawful possession of an explosive device.

Takacs appeared in Camden federal court on August 7 and was detained.

Counts 1 and 2 each carry a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Counts 3 and 4 each carry a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, and a maximum fine of $10,000.

What they're saying:

"Disgruntled individuals who seek retaliation in such dangerous ways – ways that could have seriously injured not only the victim, but others in the community, cannot be tolerated. We will continue to support and collaborate with our law enforcement partners, who acted swiftly, yet methodically, in this matter. Violent actors will be brought to justice," said Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba.

"We learned a bomb was placed under a person’s vehicle and it exploded before dawn on a Saturday in Delran, NJ. Our agents, intelligence analysts, bomb technicians, evidence response team, and task force officers with state and local police agencies rushed to the scene and immediately began searching for a suspect. We worked around the clock and developed evidence in just days to allege Takacs built the bomb and took very specific steps to avoid detection. Our most important mission in these types of investigations is to protect the public from injury or death by preventing additional attacks. The people of New Jersey do not always get to see the swift and incredible work done by the FBI and our law enforcement partners, but this case illustrates what we do and the way we do it is vital to the communities we serve," said Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy.