Abby's Law introduced to help regulate use of electric scooters in Pennsylvania

The Brief A second e-scooter accident involving teenagers this summer is prompting calls for a new state law. Lawmakers say 'Abby’s Law' would regulate the popular scooters by placing age and helmet requirements.



So far this summer, one teenager was killed, and three others were injured in accidents while riding e-scooters.

The latest crash in Springfield is renewing calls for new legislation regulating the popular scooters that can go from 15 to 20 miles an hour.

What they're saying:

Waking up to see the news was like a gut punch all over again," said Ron Kralle.

Ron Kralle is the uncle of 12-year-old Abigail Gillon, who was killed while riding on a scooter back in June.

Related article

Her friend also suffered critical injuries.

Kralle heard the ambulance sirens pass his Springfield house Monday night as they responded to a crash where two 14-year-old boys riding double on an electric scooter were injured in a crash.

Springfield police say the boys struck a vehicle and were tossed from the scooter near the 400 block of North Bishop Avenue.

Both were injured. One teen was left in critical condition.

Related article

"They’re meant to be toys. On the track here. On the field. On a bike trail. On the street they become an automobile" said Kralle.

Kralle is helping push a new bill introduced in Harrisburg to regulate e-scooters by setting age requirements and mandatory helmet laws.

Some local municipalities, like Ridley Township, have already outlawed them.

What They’re Saying:

"We understand people are gonna want to use them and everything else. We just want to make sure we don’t try to prevent something like this from happening to really to another family or families. It’s such a tragedy," said St. Sen. Tim Kearney of Swarthmore.

Riding past the same Springfield intersection of the latest scooter crash, FOX 29 spoke to 21-year-old Natasha.

She uses her scooter for work, but doesn’t wear a helmet.

"People don’t use them on the sidewalk, they like to swerve in and out of traffic. That’s just not safe to do. I think you should wear a helmet and knee pants and stuff like that if you’re going that fast," she added.

What's next:

The family of Abby Gillion are hoping a new law will not only help parents start a conversation with their kids about scooter safety but also maybe save lives in Abby’s memory.

"As long as my heart beats nobody will ever forget her face" Kralle added.

Lawmakers are hoping to have some sort of version of Abby’s Law passed by the end of the year.